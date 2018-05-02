When he moves his little fingers on a blank canvas, it’s nearly impossible to fathom what the final output may look like. But once you see his artwork, you cannot help but gasp at his incredible talent.
Four-year-old artist Advait Kolarkar from Canada is making fans all over the world with his wildly imaginative art. Through myriad colors and combinations, he channelizes his vivid imagination to create art that is certainly well beyond his years.
With a penchant for reading books and instinctively memorizing its contents, Advait can tell dinosaurs apart, identify different musical instruments, and even insects, according to his official page. At such a young age, Advait, whose association with the world of art began when he was just a toddler, also knows what the universe looks like, with celestial bodies often serving as a source of inspiration for him.
Advait is originally from Pune, Maharashtra, and now lives in the city of Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, with his parents, software engineer Amit Kolarkar and commercial artist Shruti Kolarkar, and his elder sister Swara.
His fascination with art, according to his website, began when he was merely three months old. “He would keenly gaze at black objects—wardrobes and curtains — an observation that soon turned into demand,” his website says. Consequently, he took a fascination to art and would spend hours with his sister as she drew on papers.
When he was eight months old, he created a mold on the kitchen floor with food colors. As a two-year-old, he could point out the difference between Naples Yellow and Cadmium Yellow and how Burnt Sienna is different from Raw Sienna.
Though the time spent on each painting differs – from ten minutes to two hours – he never leaves his work unfinished or, as his website says, “before he is satisfied with the shape the painting has taken.”
Advait, who has previously had two solo exhibitions of his artwork – at a gallery in Saint John, and in Pune – recently had some of his paintings displayed at the annual Artexpo in New York, making him the youngest artist in the world’s largest fine arts expo’s 40-year history.
He has so far sold 38 paintings, according to CBS News.
According to CTV News, his paintings inspired by galaxies and dinosaurs are selling for up to $2,000 at his own exhibit at the Saint John Arts Centre.
“Every stroke, every layer is his feelings, his expression,” Advait’s mother, Shruti, told CTV Atlantic. “He is glad that people can take some part of his imagination to their home.”
