Indian actress Freida Pinto was among the high-profile celebs who attended the 2018 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Australia.
The “Slumdog Millionaire” actress, who was present at the fest to promote her upcoming film on sex trafficking, “Love Sonia,” also managed to grab attention for her two distinct outfit choices.
She opted for a cobalt blue number from Elie Saab with intricate net detailing for the opening day of the festival. She left her hair open in loose, tousled waves and opted for crimson lip color.
Pinto showed off her look to her fans on her Instagram page. “Pleasure to be back,” she wrote alongside the photo that shows her standing against the backdrop of the Melbourne skyline.
During the IFFM awards night Aug. 12, she hobnobbed with Indian Bollywood stars like Rani Mukerji, Malaika Arora and Manoj Bajpayee in a black sheer lace gown with colorful embroidery that had a giant velvet bow around the neck. The extravagantly embellished piece was from the shelves of again, Elie Saab. This time she wore her hair tied up in a neat, low chignon. She completed her look with small drop earrings and bold red lips.
The Lebanese designer is a favorite of both Bollywood and Hollywood stars. The label also posted Pinto’s image on its Instagram account, with the caption: “Shades of blue | A radiant @freidapinto in Elie Saab resort 2018 while in Melbourne.”
Pinto stars with Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha, and Demi Moore in director Tabrez Noorani’s “Love Sonia.”
She is also currently shooting for director John Ridley’s time-travel drama, “Needle in a Timestack,” in which she stars alongside Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo, and Orlando Bloom.
Pinto has also been paired with Tony-winning “Hamilton” star Odom, Jr. in Takashi Doscher’s thriller, “Only,” which is currently in post-production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.