Now that the dust has settled on the 2018 Oscars, let’s take a moment to appreciate the stunning set that was designed for the 90th edition of Hollywood’s most glamorous night. The Swarovski crystals bedecked magnificent set, created by production designer Derek McLane, though awesome on its own, gave the illusion of something bigger, something more powerful, courtesy the equally stunning digital backdrop artwork, guided in part by Indian American Raj Kapoor.
Amongst the ten key members of the production team for the 90th Oscars, Kapoor joined the awards show for the second consecutive year as a co-producer overseeing screen content and performances.
Though he’s not related to Raj Kapoor, Indian cinema’s greatest showman, Kapoor is still a showman in his own right.
A director/producer/dancer/visionary and a creative talent whose imaginative work has been seen on stages around the world, Kapoor has mounted numerous large-scale international tours for Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Soul 2 Soul, One Republic, Jason Aldean, Shania Twain, Juanes, Jewel, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and Rascal Flatts.
Kapoor’s credits also include several Grammy Awards, NBC’s “The Voice,” Disneyland’s 60th Anniversary, ABC’s Greatest Hits and the Radio Disney Music Awards.
A native of Alberta, Canada, Kapoor has directed multiple live tours of “American Idol,” “Dancing With The Stars,” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” and was a creative consultant for Fox’s “The X Factor.” He has worked on projects with Michael Jackson, Eminem, Usher, Rihanna, Nikki Minaj, David Guetta, Mary J Blige, Maroon 5, Tony Bennett, Katy Perry, Paul McCartney, Kid Rock, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, the Dixie Chicks, Selena Gomez, and Britney Spears, among others.
He is now based in Los Angeles, where his runs his company, Raj Kapoor Productions. The company, which he founded in 2000, is a full service creative agency and production company offering “outstanding creative concepts, complete event production, and innovative video design,” according to Kapoor’s LinkedIn bio. He explains that his clients comprise international companies from a variety of business sectors – music, fashion, automotive, consumer products, and entertainment.
He adds that the company utilizes the latest technology and visuals to design “spectacular and beautiful” three-dimensional theatrical experiences that celebrate the power of “unforgettable entertainment.”
Talking about the challenges in working in different venues like The Colosseum, The Venetian, Dolby Theater and Axis at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada, where a lot of the live shows happen, Kapoor told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the “challenge is to frame the artist to be intimate and human with lighting and video, but then to be larger than life and deliver on that vision. It’s a balancing act of intimacy vs. seeing them at their best surrounded by dancers and special effects and wardrobe.”
That principle pretty much applies to all the venues and every show. In 2017, too, he was responsible for “the screens and music productions.”
“The screens are anything to do with images and video support for the big, scenic elements and productions,” he told the publication. That also included Justin Timberlake’s opening with his Oscar-nominated hit, “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” from “Trolls.”
With digital projections, McLane told the Architectural Digest, “you can kind of trick the eye into seeing something that you can’t just build on the stage.” He told the publication that he worked on these digital elements with screens producer Kapoor, who “riffed on McLane’s sketches to create a cohesive look.”
“You wouldn’t be able to do a set just virtually because the cameras are constantly moving. The TV audience can sense the three-dimensionality of objects,” said McLane. “Hopefully, if we do our job well, you won’t really be able to tell the difference between virtual and built!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.