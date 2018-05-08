Indian American filmmaker Namrata Singh Gujral’s new film, starring actors Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival May 10. But here’s a sneak peak at the two characters from the film titled, “5 Weddings.”
In the film, an Indian American journalist, played by Fakhri, travels to India to cover the colorful vibrancy of Indian weddings. Once there, she begins to explore the lives of Hijras, a sect of transgender dancers who have been an integral part of Indian weddings for centuries.
A conflict arises when she decides to delve more into the life of a Hijra but her government designated liaison officer (Rao) is told to put a stop to her endeavor.
As the coverage of Indian weddings unfolds, according to the makers, “so does a colorful mosaic of lost loves, transgender tangles and culture clashes along the heartfelt journey of life, symbolized by the universal ups and downs of a wedding celebration.”
In the new poster, which comes with the tagline, “The Only Journey is the One Within,” Rao is seen in his cop avatar, while Fakhri looks pretty in a crisp pant suit. The two are paired against a backdrop of a historical monument and several other characters dressed in wedding finery.
Gujral, who has battled both breast and blood cancer, is also the creator of the “1 a Minute” initiative, a celebrity-packed documentary about cancer. Also an actress, Gujral has appeared in films like “Kaante” and “Americanizing Shelley.”
“5 Weddings” also stars Academy Award nominee Candy Clark, Golden Globe nominee Bo Derek and Dutch American actor Anneliese Van der Pol.
The movie will hit theaters Aug. 24, 2018.
