Hasan Minhaj’s last act on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” was, as you might expect, funny and thought provoking.
The Indian American actor/comedian is gearing up for his weekly Netflix show, “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” which premieres Oct. 28. The series will explore the modern cultural and political landscape “with depth and sincerity,” Netflix described. (See India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2ntkun9)
Host Trevor Noah began the segment by saying goodbye to the special correspondent who capped his four-year stint on the show Aug. 16.
“Today is a bittersweet day for us here at ‘The Daily Show,’” said Noah. “Because today is the last day we get to see Hasan Minhaj. Yeah, apparently the Muslim ban is far reaching. Way more far reaching than we realized, so he’s gotta leave and never come back.”
Minhaj, who received a standing ovation upon his arrival, said: “You know Trev, I’m really gonna miss this place. The friends, the laughs, the security guard who inspects your mouth with his bare fingers.”
When Noah asked him how he plans to spend the rest of the summer, Minhaj shared how he’d planned to watch movies starring ‘The Daily Show’ people. One of the movies, he threw it out there, was “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” which he stars in. But his plans were foiled, he said, because of the financial struggles of MoviePass. The company has limited subscribers to three movies per month.
“MoviePass is burning to the ground. Only three movies a month? This is horrible. Thanks to MoviePass I was paying $10 a month for $500 worth of movie tickets. I was going every single afternoon,” he said, adding, “Trevor, as a child of immigrants, movies have always been my way to connect to American culture. And more importantly, Indians love bargains.”
When Noah countered his argument, saying he could just buy a ticket for a movie he wanted to watch, Minhaj quipped: “We’re millennials, man. It’s all about subscription culture. You pay a small fee and in exchange you get everything. Unlimited streaming from Netflix and Spotify, unlimited shipping from Amazon Prime, unlimited STDs from Tinder. It’s how we live life.”
Recalling the struggles of Obamacare, Noah summed up the argument: “This is actually why Obamacare struggled because young people didn’t want to sign up and then only older sick people were using the service.”
That comparison gave the Peabody Award-winning comedian an idea. “I get what you’re saying. We need to combine MoviePass and Obamacare,” Minhaj said. “Okay, so young people get movies, and old sick people get health care. We’ll call it ‘Moviecare.’ Or ObamaPass.”
He continued: “Just picture it. You’re in the movie theater, right? You’re watching, let’s just say, ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me,’ starring Hasan Minhaj. You’re getting your popcorn on. You’re getting your soda on and now, thanks to MoviePass, you’re also getting a colonoscopy,” he said. “You’re welcome, Obama.”
On Twitter, though, Minhaj’s tone was more serious. He posted a message of gratitude, writing: “4 years ago Jon Stewart took a chance and hired me on @thedailyshow. My ride or die @jenflanz recorded the moment he said, ‘See you Monday.’ It changed my career, and it changed my family’s life forever. I’ll never forget what they did for me.”
Watch Minhaj’s last segment here:
