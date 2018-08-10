Ending months of anticipation, Netflix has finally revealed the title and premiere date of Hasan Minhaj’s talk show on the streaming service.
The Indian American actor/comedian’s weekly comedy show on Netflix will debut Oct. 28.
Titled, “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” the series will “explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity,” Netflix described.
Minhaj retweeted the news with a special message: “The government knows what you’re watching. Show them you have good taste.”
Reactions from excited fans soon flowed in. “I saved this to my Netflix list back when it was still called ‘Untitled Hasan Minhaj project,’ wrote one, while another wrote, “Nice no better way to celebrate my birthday than watching this show.” But “can’t wait” was the general consensus.
The 32-episode weekly show has made Minhaj the first Indian American to front his own comedy show on Netflix.
“Patriot Act” will be executive produced by Minhaj, along with Indian American co-creator Prashanth Venkataramanujam.
Venkataramanujam, an Emmy-nominated writer, served as the head writer for the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and the 2016 Radio & Television Correspondents’ Dinner. He’s also a writer on “Bill Nye Saves the World,” which debuted on Netflix in 2017.
Minhaj’s stand-up special, “Homecoming King,” in which the comic shares personal stories about racism, immigrant parents, prom night horrors and more, is already available on Netflix. The special fetched him his first Peabody Award.
Meanwhile, Minhaj, a correspondent with “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, is kicking off a North American tour starting Aug. 11.
