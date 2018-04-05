MUMBAI— Trust the Chinese to turn things on their head! T-Series’ and Maddock Films’ “Hindi Medium” opened to a flying start in China Apr. 4. The film has taken an extraordinary opening and has amassed $3.68 million on its opening day. The high on content film has emerged as the second biggest Hindi opener of all time after “Secret Superstar.”
Like “Secret Superstar,” “Hindi Medium” has surpassed the opening-day collections of both “Dangal” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” in China. The quirky social comment on the education system is only expected to grow stronger in the Chinese market.
Selective films from Hindi cinema have enjoyed a successful entry into the Chinese market in the last few years. But the fact that an average success and a flop (in returns of investment) have surpassed the highest Hindi grosser of all time (“Dangal”) and the whopper “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” shows how uniquely unpredictable the Chinese market is.
In 2016, “Dangal” grossed so much that it overtook the only Indian film that was ahead of it — “Bahubali 2 — The Conclusion” solely because of the money it collected here!
Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan and directed by Saket Chaudhary, the Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar film received immense appreciation from audiences and critics in India, followed by several awards, allowing it to organically make its way to be exhibited in China.
