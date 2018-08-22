LOS ANGELES – A star studded VIP fashion, beauty and entertainment gala extravaganza will see the crowning of Mr. & Miss India America and honoring those who have excelled in entertainment during The Elite Awards to be held at the Renaissance Hotel here Aug. 25.
This year marks the 26th anniversary for the beauty pageant, which was founded in 1992 by Jinnder Chohaan. Mr. & Miss India America 2018 is presented by South Asia Magazine, Wells Fargo, and JINmodels.com, with the official TV partner being JUS Hindi TV, a 24-hour channel on Dish Network, said a press release.
The evening will begin with an amazing group of prominent personalities from around the world walking down the red carpet, including royalty from UAE H.E. Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, KFC heiress Kaila Methven (a fashion designer of Madame Methven), Paul Sorvino (“Goodfellas”), actress Tara Reid (“American Pie”), founder of E Entertainment Larry Namer, Indian American hotelier and executive producer Vikram Chatwal, actress Camila Banus (“Days of Our Lives”), supermodel Anastasia Makerenko, producer Larry Kasanoff (“Mortal Kombat”), actress/model Eugenia Kuzmina (“Bad Moms”), actress Melinda Shankar (“Degrassi: Next Generation”), actress Naomi Grossman (“American Horror Story”), director Indrani Pal-Chaudhari, model Rachel McCord, fashion designer GK Reid, “American Idol” singer Sonika Vaid (also performing), model Gabriela Dias, actress Dustin Quick, music producer Medi EM, Parveen Kaur (Beyond), Playboy model Khloe Terae, NFL player Bret Lockett, Daphna Edwards Ziman (“Cinemoi”), Alex Rose Wiesel (“Hotel Du Loone”), Priyanka Bose (“Lion”), model Krystle Lina, Ravi Patel (“Master of None”), Pilar Holland (“Grey’s Anatomy”), world renowned record producer Paul Oakenfold, and many others.
Creator Chohaan said that actress Tara Reid will be the cover girl of the issue of South Asia Magazine that will be revealed on the red carpet. “We are excited to honor legendary Hollywood actor Paul Sorvino with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Past recipients at The Elite Awards have included Garry Marshall, Steven Seagal, Randall Emmett, Anurag Kashyap, Kunal Kohli, Shekhar Kapur, Subhash Ghai, and many others from Hollywood and Bollywood,” Chohaan noted.
With the pageant’s “impressive reputation, the gala has become a connection of fashion, beauty and media under one roof,” the release said.
The pageant will be held on Aug. 25 at the LAX Renaissance Hotel (9620 Airport Blvd., Los Angeles), with celebrity red carpet arrivals beginning at 6 p.m., followed by dinner catered by the official restaurant, Tandoori Garden from Anaheim. After the show, there will be a celebration party with DJ music by Dhamaka Productions until 2 a.m. To join the fun, log on to www.SouthAsiaInc.com, click on tickets, or call Jinnder at (310) 994-9500.
