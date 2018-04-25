Indian American actress Alpa Banker co-stars in the human trafficking suspense thriller, “Trafficked,” which became available for digital streaming on Amazon Prime April 12.
The 2017 film, starring Ashley Judd, Patrick Duffy and Elizabeth Rohm in the lead roles, also features Indian American actors Anjul Nigam and Anjali Bhimani in supporting roles.
Written by Indian American Harvard professor and human trafficking expert Siddharth Kara, the film, which follows three girls from India, Nigeria, and the U.S., who become ensnared in the global sex trafficking network, originally premiered at the United Nations in New York, in October 2017.
In the film directed by Will Wallace, Banker plays the emotionally-gripping role of a 17-year-old girl Amba Shah of New Delhi. The film shows how Amba, an upper middle-class high school girl with a scholarship to M.I.T., is kidnapped, drugged, and sold into sex slavery.
Banker, who has also appeared on MTV’s “Awkward” and Comedy Central’s “Idiotsitter,” expressed immense gratitude towards being entrusted with such a challenging and substantial role for her first feature film.
“Trafficked,” she said, allowed her the opportunity to portray a modern-day teenager from New Delhi, with a realistic accent and a relatable middle-class lifestyle.
“I think the film’s greatest feat is that it shatters the misconception that human trafficking and enslavement only occur in ‘other’ countries, not in the U.S., and that such things only happen to ‘other’ people – not average, middle-class folks from ‘good families’ like Amba Shah and the average viewer.”
On being an Indian American actor in Hollywood and playing Amba Shah, Banker noted in a press release: “I’m excited about the strides that we’ve made towards increasing our representation and visibility in TV and films, while shattering stereotypes of what we’re often thought to look and sound like along the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.