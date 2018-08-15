REDWOD CITY, CALIF. – Could there be a common thread that runs through the 19th century Hindu monk, Swami Vivekananda, and the San Francisco Bay Area-based non-profit, Indians for Collective Action?
From playwright and actor Shekhar Sen’s portrayal in Hindi of the life of the swami, there could well be.
The composer, playwright, singer and director is known worldwide for his mono acting in Hindi, portraying such Indian spiritual luminaries as Swami Vivekananda, Kabir and Soordas. Like with his other plays, Sen used a gentle yet powerful narrative, interspersed with songs, to enthrall the audience who had packed the Carrington Hall Community Theatre here Aug. 11 to get glimpses into the life of the swami in the play, “Vivekanand.”
For nearly two hours, Sen kept the audience riveted as they heard how Swami Vivekananda spent his entire renunciate life urging Indians to embrace the truths contained in Hinduism. Those teachings have a timeless quality and are relevant even today.
At its core, as Swami Vivekananda pointed out at the 1893 World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago, Hinduism enshrined the principles of tolerance, compassion and acceptance, guideposts that could lift Indians out of poverty and restore the country to its former glory.
Indians for Collective Action, a 50-year-old nonprofit in the San Francisco Bay Area, along with Javanika, through its work is trying to embrace the core values of Hinduism, but using a very secular approach.
Since it launched in 1968, ICA has been promoting social development projects in India carried out by non-governmental agencies that are focused largely on health, education and women’s empowerment.
It has collected and distributed about $10 million to 300 “carefully selected” organizations all over India, said Kirit Shah in his welcome address. Shah chairs ICA’s golden jubilee committee.
ICA is currently funding around 50 projects in India, according to Silicon Valley Indian American entrepreneur Abhay Bhushan, who is vice-president of ICA’s golden jubilee committee.
Among the audience was recent Magsaysay award winner Sonam Wangchuk, known widely for his work on the environment and education of rural children in Ladhak. About a decade ago, Wangchuk had a falling out with the Ladhak government for his outspokenness about its dismally run government schools, rife with teacher absenteeism and high in student dropout rates.
“Ninety-five percent of students in Ladhak’s government schools were failing in their matric exams,” he said in a private interview, before the Swami Vivekananda play began.
He noted that students were failing not because they were not bright but because the “education system was failing them.”
In 1988, with Wangchuk spearheading a movement to reform education, SECMOL (Students Education and Cultural Movement of Ladhak) was born. It’s an alternative form of education where students are encouraged to think outside the box. They are taught that learning is more important than competing against one another. The three Hs – head, skilled hands and kind heart – are stressed upon rather than the conventional three Rs of reading, writing and ‘rithmetic. The curriculum has courses that would be more relevant in their lives.
The only eligibility requirement of SECMOL schools is that the student has to have failed in his matric exams. From 5 percent in 1988, the current graduation rate is about 70 percent.
Wangchuk was the chief guest at the play. Last year, he was ICA’s honoree.
On hand, too, was octogenarian S.N. Subba Rao from India, who runs Gandhi Peace Camps in this homeland and in the United States to inspire youth to embrace Gandhian principles. Subba Rao had just concluded another peace camp in California.
On the morning of Aug. 12, both he and Wangchuk spoke at the Milpitas-based India Community Center, attended by around 80 people.
The Indian diaspora needs to see how important it is to uplift youth in their home country, Wangchuk had said earlier.
Last week’s play kicked off ICA’s golden jubilee celebrations that will conclude Oct. 20 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Women and youth will be well featured in the discussions, said ICA member Lata Patil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.