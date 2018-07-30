The “Wonder Woman” universe is getting more diverse. Ravi Patel, who is currently filming “Flarsky,” the Seth Rogen-Charlize Theron comedy which will be released on Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label Feb. 8, 2019, has now boarded the “Wonder Woman” sequel.
The Indian American actor will be joining Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984” in a role which is being kept under wraps, reports Deadline.
The film, which is currently in production, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal. The film is set to release Nov. 1, 2019.
Patel, who had a key role on Fox’s “Grandfathered” before it was axed, has made appearances on shows such as “Living Biblically,” “Wrecked,” “Master of None” and “Santa Clarita Diet.”
His much-loved documentary, “Meet the Patels,” a laugh-out-loud drama shot by his sister Geeta Patel, has prompted Bravo to create a new series. Called “Will You Marry Us,” the series, according to the official description, is a social experiment inspired by the documentary, “Meet the Patels,” which features five lifelong friends on their globetrotting journey to find true love.
“Meet the Patels” follows Ravi and his family on their annual trip to India shortly after he breaks up with his first girlfriend, Audrey, who happens to be Caucasian, in hopes of finding a woman from a similar background who can keep his family and its traditions going strong. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2J5RbTL)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.