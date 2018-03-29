The killing of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an Indian American engineer, at a Kansas bar in February 2017, sent shock waves through the community which continues to reverberate to this day.
The perpetrator, Adam Purinton, who recently pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and attempted murder charges, also injured two others in the attack, including Alok Madasani. Authorities alleged that Kuchibhotla and Madasani were targeted because of their ethnicity, race or national origin.
Even though Purinton is now behind bars, immigrants, who shudder recalling the fateful day, fear there may be more Purintons out there. Many are left wondering where all the hostility is coming from. Though there are no easy answers to this question, since cinema is reflective of real life, Indian American actor/writer Akshun Abhimanyu pours these heightened feelings of “fear and uncertainty” into words and gives a voice to all those people in his new film, “Seven Rounds.”
The short is off to a promising start and will be heading to Cannes for the prestigious film festival. The team has just released a gripping and eye-catching trailer for the film produced by Hollywood’s Three Flames Productions.
“The incident also seemed relatable to my situation in Los Angeles,” Abhimanyu, who conceptualized the story and plays the lead role, told India-West. “I’ve never faced racism as such but the idea of people perceiving me differently has been a question many a times. Whenever I have a beard and I’m going to places where I’m perceived as a ‘brown guy with a beard’ where people think I’m a Middle Eastern, and I get that look of I’m a Muslim guy and I could be a threat, a general consensus.”
At times, said Abhimanyu, he is meted the same treatment from fellow Indians.
“The minute they realize that I’m Indian, their reaction changes…they become nicer and welcoming, saying, ‘Oh! You’re like a brother,’” he said. “That kind of made me worry that these instances, which are probably directed towards a certain community, are affecting everybody else, anybody who looks like from that part of the world.”
In the film, during President Donald Trump’s travel ban, two young Indian engineers go to their local bar only to encounter a series of challenges related to perceptions of their ethnicity. Abhimanyu said this decision of the travel ban kind of legalized various forms of discrimination.
“It’s about how these two friends go about their journey in a day’s time and how they face these daily small moments of subliminal racism but they don’t question it until a big thing like a shooting happens,” said Abhimanyu. “After the travel ban, questions were raised about the Muslim community. It was a strong hate towards these people which other Americans were creating because of the understanding at the top level.”
The film, he said, was shot in Kansas City since “these instances are more common in the Midwest,” adding that he wanted to focus on the rise in such incidents since the ban. Such rhetoric, he said, was tearing apart communities and creating a racial divide in the country.
“Such plans make people look at other people differently,” he told India-West. “Hate them without even knowing where they’re from. Nobody in that bar was Muslim or Middle Eastern, a Caucasian man is getting shot, a black woman is getting shot…they are getting killed and shot because of a perception.”
Friend and writer Karthik Menon, he said, helped adapt the story into a screenplay.
“My character illustrates the underlying phobia amongst American people,” said the New Delhi native.
The film also touches upon the rise in gun violence and mass shootings.
For the role, Abhimanyu conducted extensive research into the lives of Indians and Middle Easterners, resorted to method acting to gauge public opinions, and also drew inspiration from Mira Nair’s film, “The Reluctant Fundamentalist.”
“Back in the day when I watched it, that’s the kind of movie I wanted to see myself in. For my research, I dressed up differently than usual…tried to look like I was straight from India…I tried to behave a certain way, walk, talk to see people’s reactions,” Abhimanyu told India-West.
Menon, Greek director George Savidis, and co-actor and real-life friend Abhay Walia, he said, aided the development of his character. The trio also helped him keep the story as real as possible. A lot of improv happened on set, he added.
The cast consists of talented actors, including Indian American actor Walia, who also plays his friend on screen.
The entire process, from conceptualizing to post-production, was completed within a year. The Kansas shooting triggered a wave of emotions in him, he said, and he started writing the story soon after the tragedy, roped in the screenwriter, and found success bankrolling the project in April 2017. After the script piqued the producers’ interest who wanted to make it into a feature film, the duo, still studying at the New York Film Academy, decided to take their own time to flesh out the project and not rush through it. In July 2017, the film went into production and in January 2018, “Seven Rounds” had its first screening at the Warner Bros. studio.
Abhimanyu noted that there was no other way to describe how his dream has come to fruition, except that they got “lucky.” The only hiccup, he said, was to get the creative process right in the initial stages and that meant keeping it real and not too personal.
Aside from the fact that he intended to make a film that was reflective of what people were thinking, Abhimanyu stressed that he is committed, through this project and more, to spark meaningful conversations on the realities of race and racism.
“My main incentive to make this film was to talk for everybody who is an immigrant in this country irrespective of where they’re from,” Abhimanyu told India-West. “I dislike the idea of hate. I strongly do not condone the idea of hate, the idea of people killing each other based on racism, bigotry or any of these factors. There is no reason to kill anyone for any reason and for especially for such low reasons make me sad.”
“I want to start as much movements I can in terms of these issues through my films. My main goal is that more and more people get to watch the film and understand the reason behind it,” he added.
A graduate in biotechnology, Abhimanyu said his future goal is to either make this into a feature or a docu-series.
“My main focus is to give it to bigger platforms so that people across the globe can get the message and I would like to work on a set of series which work on such issues,” he said.
Abhimanyu gets the hunger to create a change from his parents. His mother is a gynecological oncologist, who serves in the public health development sector in India, and his father a scientist, who once worked for The Energy and Resources Institute in India.
As a young child, Abhimanyu said he often accompanied his parents to their work places/labs and was very “interested and intrigued” by their world. And though he enjoyed being there, the performing arts got the better of him.
“As a child I was very mischievous, so to keep me occupied after school, my parents enrolled me in hobby classes like dancing and theater,” he said. “That created a spark in me at an early age. As I grew up, I started working in educative street plays and theatrical performances.”
It wasn’t until his parents saw him perform at a school play, “I, Van Gogh,” for which he won critical acclaim, that they realized he was good at acting.
But coming from a family of professionals, he was encouraged to complete his education, and he, too, wanted to prove his competency. Along the way to his bachelor’s degree in biotechnology from Jacobs University in Germany, he dabbled in theater and dance on the side. Eventually, he settled on acting and attended the New York Film Academy in Burbank, Calif., and trained for dancing at the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles.
For him, the moment of truth was when he lost his grandfather and best friend in one week, and he still went on stage to perform.
“I realized that the people that have gone have given me the power to go on stage and perform and I should do justice to it,” Abhimanyu told India-West. “That’s when I told my father I have a passion for acting and dancing that I can’t let go, and if in the worst moments I can be on stage and do it, it gives me the confidence that this is something I should pursue. My father was puzzled but my mom was very happy.”
Watch the trailer of “Seven Rounds” here:
Seven Rounds | Official Trailer | 2018 | IRON FILMS from George Sav on Vimeo.
