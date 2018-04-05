Punam Patel, currently featuring on Pop TV’s original scripted comedy series, “Return of the Mac,” has scored a series regular role in an NBC comedy pilot, “So Close.”
Written by “Friends,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “Will & Grace” alum Greg Malins, “So Close,” according to Deadline, centers on hopeless romantics Riley and Kyle. At a crossroads in their separate lives, they are close to settling for the wrong partner, unaware that they live only blocks apart and might be each other’s soul mates.
Patel will play Dhara, whose strict parents always push their traditional Indian values on her. She’s torn because she loves her parents and her culture but wants to live in the real world as well, Deadline reports.
Malins, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner will executive produce the pilot which stars Sabrina Carpenter, Dan Bucatinsky and Sasheer Zamata.
The Indian American actress from Florida, who was a series regular on ABC Family’s workplace comedy, “Kevin from Work,” was most recently seen on TruTV’s “Adam Ruins Everything.”
In 2015, during her first series regular role of Patti on “Kevin from Work,” the writer-actor told India-West that she landed the gig shortly after moving to Los Angeles, in October to be a part of the 2015 CBS Diversity Showcase, an annual event that provides diverse performers from across the country with a platform to get recognized by industry professionals.
“They invite literally every single agent, manager, producer, casting director, talent scout — every person in the industry in L.A.,” Patel explained. “It’s a great way to be seen by literally everyone.”
After her audition for “Kevin From Work” went well, the producers decided to make Patel a series regular.
“I would be grateful to have any opportunity that comes my way, because this all still feels like a dream to me,” Patel told India-West. “But this script in particular and especially this character Patti — it made me feel good to play her.” (Read Patel’s interview in India-West here.)
Before coming to Los Angeles, Patel was a resident ensemble member at Chicago’s Second City Theatre, where Patel starred in and wrote critically-acclaimed shows such as “Apes of Wrath” and “A Clown Car Named Desire.”
Patel was also the co-creator of the Web series, “Chai Chat,” which features two Indian parents giving their daughter Priyanka advice through their hilarious video posts on her Facebook page, with Indian American actor-writer Neal Dandade.
