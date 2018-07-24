Rati Gupta has just grabbed a role that she considers the “highlight” of her career.
The Indian American actress has been cast in a recurring role on the second season of the Hulu comedy, “Future Man.”
In the show, Josh Futterman (Josh Hutcherson) plays a janitor by day/world-ranked gamer by night who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humanity after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent super-race invasion.
Gupta, according to Deadline, will play Rake, an integral member of a unique family group that Wolf (Derek Wilson), a character, becomes part of thanks to a case of mistaken identity.
“Working on @futuremanonhulu this summer has truly been a highlight of my career. Can’t wait for you all to see the BONKERS s*** we’ve been up to…,” Gupta tweeted.
In the past, the hip-hop dancer-turned-comedy actor/writer/storyteller has lent her voice to “Sasha of The Bratz,” co-starred in the MTV movie, “Worst.Prom.Ever,” and has made guest appearances on various TV series such as Pamela Adlon’s “Better Things” on FX.
Gupta is also a three-time winner of The Moth StorySlam program, and her debut one-woman show, “Not Another Teen Solo Show,” was nominated for ‘Best Solo/Duo’ at the LA Comedy Festival as well as being named one of the ‘Top 3 Performances’ at the New York International Fringe Festival by Backstage.
Season 2 of “Future Man” will premiere sometime in 2018.
