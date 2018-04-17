A veteran of several film and TV shows, Indian American actress Sheetal Sheth has now turned her attention to creating something totally different: a children’s book.
The picture book called “Always Anjali” will be released in May.
The book’s story is about appreciating what makes an individual special and at the same time honoring each other’s differences.
In the book, when 7-year-old Anjali finally gets the bike of her dreams on her birthday, she and two of her best friends are excited to get matching license plates with their names on it. But Anjali can’t find her name. There’s Amy, Betsy, Chris, and many more, but no Anjali. To make matters worse, she gets bullied for her different name, and is so upset she demands to change it. When her parents refuse and she is forced to take matters into her own hands, she winds up learning to celebrate who she is and carry her name with pride.
Recently, the mother of two took to Instagram to highlight the aim behind creating this book. “It’s a wrap on several years of tough work, but the humbling and special kind,” she wrote. “Years of thinking through what I wish I had growing up and making sure we do better for our kids. Years of feedback, some constructive, a lot obnoxious, but mostly supportive for the spirit in which we create.”
The book is suggested for children ages three-nine. Written by Sheth and illustrated by Jessica Black, the book describes Anjali as an inventive little girl with a great big heart. To some, she’s a little sassy, but to most, she’s clearly clever with much on her mind, adds the description.
Sheth’s breakout role was in “Looking for Comedy in the Muslim World” opposite Albert Brooks, as the female lead, Maya, winning the role after an extensive casting search. The first Indian American to appear in Maxim, Sheth was first noticed in the 1999 indie film, “ABCD.” Her other acting credits include “The Wisdom Tree,” “Royal Pains,” “Blue Bloods,” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” among others.
