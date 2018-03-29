NEW YORK — Indian American chef Aarthi Sampath, who had earlier won the reality-based cooking show, “Chopped,” has now emerged as the winner of Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay.”
Flay is no stranger to culinary competitions. He is known for hosting “Bobby’s Dinner Battle” and competing on “Throwdown! With Bobby Flay.” In “Beat Bobby Flay,” he does both.
Each half-hour episode of “Beat Bobby Flay,” a cooking competition show, begins with two chefs competing to create a dish using an ingredient chosen by Flay.
The winner of that challenge – as determined by a special guest judge – goes to the second round, in which he or she battles against Flay.
Sampath, whose winning dish was biryani, said in a statement to IANS: “I feel elated for the opportunity to represent Indian culture in the western market. Biryani although is nostalgia to others, it’s still not very known, rather the complexity of making it.”
“I am super happy to win the competition and this is just an additional feather in my cap,” added the Seattle, Washington-based chef.
Sampath’s foray into the culinary world began with an exploration of flavors found in the diverse kitchens of Mumbai, and eventually led to her current position as Chef De Cuisine at Junoon, a Michelin-starred Indian restaurant in New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.