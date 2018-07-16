Drum roll, please. Nimesh Patel, who is the first Indian American to write for “Saturday Night Live,” will now be known as the first Indian American Emmy-nominated writer on the NBC show.
The writer/comedian, who was attached as a writer on the late-night comedy show’s Season 43, has been nominated for an Emmy in the ‘Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series – 2018’ category.
Patel shares this nomination with a group of other “SNL” writers, including head writers Bryan Tucker, Michael Che, Colin Jost and Kent Sublette.
In April, the Emmy Awards announced that this is the show’s number 2 most-watched season in 23 years.
While announcing the news of his nomination on Instagram, Patel, who derives his comedy from everyday occurrences, wrote this alongside a screenshot misspelling his name: “I had an ex who dated a guy named Naimish immediately after we broke up, so this Namesh Emmy nomination snafu aint a thing.”
Patel, who has written for the Oscars as well as for the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner hosted by Indian American comedian Hasan Minhaj, joked at New York’s Comedy Cellar during the 2016 election season that he “wanted Bobby Jindal to win for like two minutes. Not because I believe in his politics, but because I want a career on (‘Saturday Night Live’) and that’s the only way that was going to happen.”
Patel, who also was named one of Comedy Central’s “Comics to Watch” in 2016, can be seen performing stand-up around New York City at the Comedy Cellar, Caroline’s, Stand Up NY, UCB, and more.
The writer was born in New Jersey, and went to the NYU Stern School of Business, graduating with a degree in finance. In 2016, Patel was hired by Chris Rock to write for the 88th Annual Academy Awards, during which he was largely responsible for Rock’s monologue and notably the first Indian American to write for the Oscars.
“If you Google me, I am the first result. And most every other Nimesh Patel is a doctor. Which means if my parents Google me, they get their son, and then a list of everything they wanted their son to be,” Patel writes in his bio on his website, adding that he likes “family, sarcasm, water, the Lakers, and dancing while drunk.”
Previously, the New York city-based artist expressed his happiness over being a source of inspiration for budding Indian American writers.
“If some little Nimesh or somebody else in Parsippany, New Jersey, is having an argument with his mom and says, ‘Mom, I don’t want to be a doctor, I want to be a writer!’ and his mom is like, ‘No Indian comic has ever been a writer,’ he can say, ‘What are you talking about?’” Patel told The Washington Post. “I think it’s very cool to be part of that gang.”
The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by “Saturday Night Live’s” Michael Che and Colin Jost, will broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept.17.
