She spent months either taking a bus, car or train ride on unpaved, dirt roads or trekking on a treacherous terrain to reach the not so accessible parts of India, speaking to dozens of people – sometimes risking her safety – just to show the impact of the big energy projects – hydro and coal – in India on water, people and the environment.
Meet Indian American filmmaker Valli Bindana, who has conceptualized, directed and edited a bold film, “SunGanges,” which attempts to unravel the connection between the vanishing rivers, massive energy projects and the quiet rise of renewable energy in India.
The 72-minute film also brings to light the epic conflict between conservation interests and the exploitation of land, water and the displacement of people in India.
The film is a passion project for Bindana, who worked on the film for four years with her brother Marthand, who executive produced the film and also shot most of it.
Concern and curiosity in equal measure prompted them to create this documentary at the heart of which is the river Ganga that is being dammed extensively and dried up.
“It’s not just any river. We are talking about the disappearance of Ganga, up in the mountains,” Bindana told India-West. “As a family we used to spend time there and some very pleasurable moments we’ve spent there. Years later, when I took my daughter there, like a bunch of keys, an entire river had gone, which was very disturbing. We found the media in the plains was hardly talking about it.”
And its not just Ganga, she said, many rivers in the country are meeting a similar fate.
The San Francisco Bay Area-based filmmaker said the initial plan was to make a small informative film centering around the drying up of vast stretches of the river and the dams being built on it, but as they peeled away the layers of this issue, they discovered that the energy issue was complex since all the forms of energy were interconnected. During that time, they were contacted by Tony Seba, author and lecturer in entrepreneurship, disruption and clean energy at Stanford University, who offered to share material on sustainable energy. So, a year-and-a-half later they decided to go full throttle.
“There were so many different perspectives to the same problem of water and its collision with energy and different parts of the country,” said Bindana, who previously worked as an advertising copywriter for companies like McCann Erickson, and a content manager for the then start-up makemytrip.com.
“SunGanges” continuously dives into the subject, interspersing vivid visuals with interviews featuring dam officials, locals, researchers, geologists, professors, entrepreneurs and doctors, some of whom prefer to remain anonymous.
To lend the film some star power, renowned Indian actor Nasseruddin Shah was added as a commentator and critic, since it was a mostly self-funded documentary on electricity by first-time filmmakers with no backing, Bindana told India-West.
“The film simplifies these complex topics into layman’s language…The film is for the common man on the street who usually doesn’t go in depth into a subject like this,” she noted. “And Naseer seems to be the perfect fit because even in real life when he speaks, people listen.”
Shah, she said, was extremely cooperative and came on board after the initial footage left him mighty impressed.
The sibling duo covered parts of Uttarakhand, Dhanbad, Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan in 2013. During one such trip, they captured areas of Uttarakhand, showing dam construction projects just before the devastating floods and landslides which caused massive damage. Immediately after the floods, she said, Marthand visited the area to inspect the fate of the dams.
So critical and exclusive was their footage that the Indian Supreme Court’s decision to ban further construction of 24 dams in the area was in part based on these clips.
“We also had a lot of footage of the locals talking about what had happened,” Bindana recalled to India-West. “Footage of people who were working at the dams speaking on the issue. We had pictures of the dams. There were about 15-17 dams that were damaged and some were completely flattened.”
“There was a lot of destruction that wasn’t officially recorded,” she noted.
Bindana shared that after the floods hit the state, things changed for the better, with the locals becoming more vigilant and the government more judicious in granting permission to build them.
Over a dozen times during the course of filming at public places, Bindana told India-West, she faced hostility, varying in intensity and degree.
“I was surprised by the level of suspicion people had about a person even with a tiny camera,” she said. “People had so many questions, ‘Why are you filming this? Where are you going to show this?’ and it wasn’t in a polite manner. This one time cops showed up, asking in a very threatening manner, ‘Who sent you?’”
While this was the scene at the thriving hydro and coal industry sites, people working in the solar and wind energy fields were very welcoming, often helping to secure permits and making travel arrangements to visit sites, she said.
But Bindana, who took her six-year-old daughter to most places, barring the coal belt, stressed that the people they met who were living within the impact zones of massive energy projects faced way bigger and more incredible challenges.
“I wish all kids get to travel to difficult places and see what we saw,” she said.
The mission of the film, she reiterated, is to accelerate the switch to 100 percent clean, renewable energy from wind and solar power sources.
“The older forms of energy have been there for hundred years or more and they will not let go of their business very easily,” Bindana told India-West. “But if you look around at the weather pattern, the climate change…we know that we need to move away from coal and fossil fuels as quickly as possible. The technology and the economics…everything is supporting clean energy and yet we are not moving as fast as we should.”
To aid organizations already working in areas of water, energy, environment, climate change, and renewable energy, the two have created a SunGanges screening kit that is available to purchase from their website.
“It has all the promotional materials and the film and the license, digital artwork of invitations etc. to host a screening for their members or their community to educate them about these issues,” Bindana told India-West.
SunGanges, which had its European premiere at Germany’s Flussfilmfest München 2018, is garnering applause at every screening, domestic and international. It won an award at Kolkata Wildlife FilmFest for ‘Best Theme.’
Ahead of Earth Day April 22, the documentary was screened at some venues, including Stanford University and Google. Similar screenings are scheduled at other venues across the country, including the ones being hosted by the Sierra Club and the Energy Access Forum in the Bay Area.
For more information, visit sunganges.com.
