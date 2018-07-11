Former Indian American CNN reporter Archith Seshadri was back on TV June 24. But this time around, he made his debut as a contestant on ABC’s popular game show, “The $100,000 Pyramid.”
He didn’t win the grand prize but still walked away with a pretty cool amount, $61,500.
The Atlanta, Georgia-based journalist made it to the winner’s circle twice – with The Roots’ Questlove and rapper Snoop Dog – and won $50,000 in the first round with The Roots’ Questlove.
Seshadri, who just came back from India after two years at Zee Media Group’s WION Network, is a game show fanatic. “I’ve always wanted to be on a game show,” he told ajc.com. “It was awesome. It was so much fun. It’s like the American dream.”
He told the publication that once he found out he was cast April 18, he spent a month before the taping prepping for the show by “playing the board game versions and watching old episodes of ‘Pyramid’ on YouTube and GSN, including classics hosted by Dick Clark and Donny Osmond.”
He added that he also wrote multiple lists of potential categories, and he did not know which celebrity he was going to be paired with. But he felt that all that practice paid off.
