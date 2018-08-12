Newark (California) Mayor Alan L. Nagy recently honored 17-year-old Indian American singer Aditi Sri with a special commendation.
Trained in both Hindustani classical and western vocals, the San Francisco Bay Area-based singer has performed in over 100 fundraising concerts and has won several awards, according to a press release.
Sri has been performing at concerts from a young age; at the age of 12, she performed at an event headlined by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta; when she was 13, she sang at a concert featuring singers Arvinder Singha and Lucky Ali; and among her performances is a concert with Kailash Kher. She did her first solo concert in 2016.
Sri, who loves country and pop music, has also released two English-language singles, “On Your Own” and “Shine.”
She is set to perform Sept. 29 in Hayward, Calif., at a concert titled, “East West Musical Jam.”
