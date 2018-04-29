To showcase South Asian arts and culture, three Indian American students from the University of Kentucky’s Lewis Honors College have created Kentucky Karana, a nationally competitive program that brings students together through a shared passion for dance.
Founded in 2016 by Sneha Rajan, Monica Shah and Chaitra Tirumalaraju, Kentucky Karana is a Bollywood fusion dance team that fuses Indian and American dance styles.
The team participates in several shows and competitions for which it practices twice a week normally, and every day on the week leading up to a competition, according to a press release.
“Traveling and performing together is so much fun, and we are all connected by this common love of dance which makes the bond so much more special,” Rajan said.
The 12-member team last performed at the Black Student Union’s annual talent show, Apollo XIX, April 14 in Lexington, Kentucky.
The students stated in the press release that the Lewis Honors College “recognizes that successful people are diverse in culture and interests, and so they make an effort to go beyond their classroom education by pursuing different passions, even if they do not always correlate with their chosen career paths.”
And being a part of an activity like this, they said, makes them more motivated and driven to manage their time and activities.
