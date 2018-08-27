British Indian chef Vineet Bhatia has been cast as one of the celebrity chefs on Netflix’s new global culinary competition called “The Final Table.”
“Pleased to be a part of this unscripted cooking show ‘The Final Table,’” the Michelin-starred chef tweeted Aug. 23.
“Teams of chefs will vie to impress some of the world’s toughest palates as they whip up iconic dishes from different nations in this fast-paced competition,” noted the streaming service.
The series features 12 teams of two chefs each from around the world cooking the national dishes of Mexico, Spain, England, Brazil, France, Japan, the U.S., India and Italy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Each episode focuses on a different country and its cuisine, with celebrity ambassadors, food critics and that country’s greatest chef eliminating teams until the finale,” said Netflix. “In that last episode, only one of our competing chefs will win a place at the final table amongst the world’s best, joining ... nine celebrity legendary culinary icons.”
“The Final Table,” according to the publication, was created and is executive produced by Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton (“MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior”).
The premiere date and the names of the competing chefs have yet to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.