“Tumbbad,” a fantasy drama starring Sohum Shah, has become the first Indian film to open the Venice Film Festival’s Critics’ Week.
“‘Tumbbad,’ the first Indian film ever to open the Venice International Film Critics’ Week, is a thrilling rollercoaster ride that questions the roots of human greed while providing entertainment of the purest kind,” said Giona A. Nazzaro, general delegate of Venice International Critics’ Week. “Fantasy, action, frights, and scares: ‘Tumbbad’ has it all. Don't miss it, or Hastar will come and get you!”
The film, directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Adesh Prasad, is being screened out of competition. It stars Deepak Damle, Jyoti Malshe, Anita Date, Dhundiraj Prabhakar Jogalekar and Mohd. Samad.
Here’s the official synopsis of the film, set in the 19th century, as stated by the festival: “On the outskirts of a decrepit village called Tumbbad lives Vinayak, the stubborn, conniving illegitimate son of the village lord, obsessed with a mythical ancestral treasure. He suspects the secret lies with his great-grandmother, a cursed witch. Confronting her finally puts him face to face with the guardian of the treasure, an evil fallen god. What starts with a few gold coins, quickly spirals into a reckless, perpetual yearning spanning decade. As Vinayak’s greed escalates, it all comes crashing together in an epic reckoning.”
Despite being rooted in Indian folktale, “Tumbbad,” according to the film’s makers, has managed to captivate the international audience with “its intriguing tale and stunning visuals.”
“Tumbbad” is an Eros International and Aanand L. Rai’s presentation and a Little Town Films production in association with Colour Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Film i Väst and Filmgate Films, “Tumbbad” is set to release in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telegu Oct. 12.
The Venice International Film Critics’ Week is an independent and parallel section organized by the National Union of Italian Film Critics during the 75th Venice International Film Festival, which will be held Aug. 29-Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.