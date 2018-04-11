Acorn TV’s “The Good Karma Hospital,” which stars half-Indian Singaporean and half-British actor James Krishna Floyd, is back for Season 2.
This medical drama follows doctor Ruby Walker, played by Nepalese actress Amrita Acharia of “Game of Thrones” fame, who travels from England to India looking for a job and a distraction from a bad breakup. Arriving at an under-resourced hospital, Ruby must learn to cope with her eccentric patients and coworkers.
English actor Floyd’s father is from England and Scotland and his mother is half-Tamil Indian and half-Singaporean. He plays the role of Dr. Gabriel Varma. (Read earlier India-West story here.)
The show is full of British and Indian actors, who include Amanda Redman (“New Tricks”), Neil Morrissey (Striking Out”), and Darshan Jariwala, Achint Kaur and Rajat Kapoor.
Floyd made his middle name Krishna part of his professional stage name in 2017 to show that the one thing that he’s proud of is being the son of a migrant.
“I have done this for many reasons. Here are a few,” he wrote on Facebook. “When my mum was a teenager she travelled by car, with her family, from Tamil Nadu, South Indian to London, U.K. She then stayed in London and has been based there ever since. She met my English dad during Flower Power and the hippie movement of love and acceptance. I am a very proud mixed-race human and have many cultural influences in my DNA….”
He continued: “If we go back far enough every human comes from migrant blood… Yet still today so much of mainstream society condemns immigrants and immigration. I am not religious, but Krishna was a Hindu God of many things, especially compassion. I hope in some tiny way, my new stage name can communicate this.”
Acorn TV is a streaming service focused on British and international television.
According to The Sun, Floyd has starred in a number of different films, but “The Good Karma Hospital” is his biggest audience to date.
He won a British Independent Film Award for the Best Newcomer in “My Brother the Devil.” Other acting credits include the TV series, “Of Kings and Prophets,” and films like “The Operative” and “Everywhere and Nowhere.”
