South African actress/writer/director of Indian descent Upasana Beharee continues to break boundaries for women in Hollywood with new projects and featured roles. Her latest venture is a coming-of-age indie film, “Jinn,” which made a critically-acclaimed debut at this year’s SXSW Festival.
Written and directed by Nijla Mu’min, the film follows an Oakland teenager who finds her life upended when her mother converts to Islam. The film shows how religion, sexuality, identity, and friendship can explode in an instant.
Beharee, who plays Maryam, was drawn to the subject which aligns perfectly with her own take on women and their unique identities, she stated in a press release.
Originally from Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Beharee, a theatre actress, has been performing since the age of four – first as a ballet dancer, later transitioning to stage, radio and television roles, her most famous as Tash in the South African soap, “Scandal.” She is best known for her film appearances in “You Can’t Curry Love” (2009), “Angels “(2013), and “Best Dramatic Short” (2011).
In her provocative work that often deals with hypocrisy in society, Beharee explores themes like female sexuality and how society wants to dictate what a woman’s sexuality should look like.
Beharee said she attended an Indians-only school, as was required by law under apartheid, so she grew up facing racial discrimination. This upbringing, she notes, ignited her work as a filmmaker, actress and a standup comedian. She often performs at The Comedy Store in Hollywood, among other venues.
As a television performer, she has appeared in “New Girl” on Fox and was also featured in NBC’s “Powerless” with Vanessa Hudgens and Dani Purdee.
After the debut of her short, “All in a Night’s Work,” at the 2016 LaFemme International Film Festival, she went on to direct the award-winning Web series, “The Reckless Juliets.” Her episode, “Last Night Was Crazy,” won a ‘Best Drama’ award at the Baltimore Media Fest 2017 as well as the ‘Best Ensemble Acting’ award at the 2018 Los Angeles Acting Awards.
