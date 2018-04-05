MUMBAI — Producer Preeti Thaker has bagged a role in the upcoming Hollywood comedy, “What Men Want,” which is inspired by the 2000 film, “What Women Want.”
Thaker will be acting alongside actors Tracy Morgan and Taraji P. Henson in the film, which will be helmed by Adam Shankman.
“I’m excited about this film. This will be my debut in acting and that, too, a Hollywood film. I think it’s a big achievement and I am working really hard for this. Also, to work with Adam is a dream come true,” Thaker said in a statement.
“I’m looking forward to work with him and learn so many new things about acting and directing. I have got some amazing co-stars and this will definitely be a fun journey,” she added.
She is also producing a Web series which is expected to star actor Sanjay Dutt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.