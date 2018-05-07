Indian filmmaker Aneek Chaudhuri’s silent film, “White,” that talks about sexual assault on women, is set to premiere May 11 at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival’s Marche du Films section.
In “White,” the Kolkata-based indie filmmaker attempts to tell stories of three women who have survived sexual assaults and are now fighting back to lead a stronger life.
“White” conjoins three tales based on a similar theme, however, each woman has her own life and a way of leading it. The film stars Kaushik Roy and Arjaa Banerjee.
The first tale is of a factory girl getting abused at work and her story of survival; the second story follows a single mother and her inability to face her own child after the heinous crime. This is a story of the child’s upbringing in an orphanage and her return to her childhood home after two decades; and the third and the last tale is how a husband accepts a child born out of rape of his wife by another man in the village and gives the child his name.
This is not Chaudhuri’s first showing at the prestigious film festival. In 2017, his Bengali film, “The Wife’s letter” (Streer Potro), which amalgamated the artform of prominent surrealist artist Salvador Dali and the simplicity of Rabindranath Tagore, was screened in the same section.
“The Wife’s Letter” follows a hallucinated person, aptly been named ‘X’ in the film, who is constantly trying to match emotions with mathematics, someone who is trying to find the constant to his value. The film stars Kaushik Roy. (Read earlier India-West story here.)
Invar Studios, a film startup venture with offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Chennai, India, will also be screening its award-winning virtual reality film, “Rose Colored,” at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival. The 16-minute narrative short by director Adam Cosco is about a woman who discovers her “perfect” boyfriend is being altered in her augmented perception. The film will be screened May 9-13 at the NEXT VR Series at Palais De Festival.
Elizabeth Koshy, CEO of Invar Studios, will speak on a panel organized by the Indian delegation called “Co-Creating magic through Co-Production” on May 9 at the India Pavilion.
Invar’s first feature film, currently in post-production, is an art house drama from the most awarded cinematographer in India, Santosh Sivan, and tells the tragic story of a holy man in the ancient world who slips towards evil.
Other projects in development include “Cowboys and Indians,” “Bombay Dogs,” an animated feature, and mystery thriller, “Praana.”
