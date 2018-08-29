A beautiful four-day Bollywood-esque Indian wedding will take place in Austin, Texas, Sept. 6-9, and anyone can be a part of it, for a small fee, of course.
Called “The Big Fat Indian Wedding,” the Bollywood-inspired immersive, site-specific production, is all set to mesmerize the city with its unique concept. Those attending will be able to celebrate contemporary Bollywood films, desi weddings, and Broadway, all in one theatrical extravaganza.
Directed by Indian American director/actor/musician/entrepreneur Prakash Mohandas, “The Big Fat Indian Wedding,” is the first site-specific interactive production in Austin.
“What that means is,” said Mohandas, “that when you come into the production, the audience and the settings are mobile. So, you walk and experience the production as you experience the venue itself, with multiple locations and multiple scenes happening at different places.”
“The Big Fat Indian Wedding” will run from Sept. 6 through 9 at Mueller Lake Park.
The scenic park, which houses a serene lake, will play the perfect backdrop for the wedding-related ceremonies, starting with the traditional welcome, the baraat arrival, the mehndi ceremony, which will all culminate into a grand wedding ceremony, followed by scrumptious wedding food and a dance party.
So, the audience will get to enjoy the myriad ceremonies not just like a mute spectator but like a real wedding guest, making the experience much cooler.
The association doesn’t end there. Attendees can interact freely and mingle with the actors in between the shots. Many activities have also been lined up for kids and adults alike.
The family-friendly production takes audience through a cross-cultural extravagance with a cast as diverse as the state of Texas.
The production, Mohandas said, is about blending cultures.
“It’s about two families coming together through this wedding in a very unique situation,” he said. “We wanted to create a multicultural theatrical piece that connects people of diverse backgrounds through music, dance, and pop culture — something we can all relate to. Audiences will leave our show feeling like they lived the experience rather than just watched a show.”
“The Big Fat Indian Wedding,” which follows the love story of Annabelle Taylor and Arjun Shah, promises to make audience members laugh, sing and dance amidst the clashing of Indian and Texan cultures.
Margaret Rose stars as Annabelle Taylor while Sachin Kumar plays her fiancé Arjun Shah in this drama produced by Agni Entertainment and Banskota Productions.
“The majority of weddings we attend today are intercultural or fusion weddings; we have people from all over the globe coming together. Indian weddings are vibrant, colorful, and musical, and it’s about time we shared that energy with everyone,” said writer/producer Kirtana Banskota.
Agni Entertainment is known to the Austin community for their large-scale Bollywood productions, including the 2013 “Om Shanti-Once Upon A Time in Bollywood.” Banskota Productions is a new production house based in Austin, which produces events, theater, and film with a focus on the South Asian community.
“The Big Fat Indian Wedding” is a sponsored project of the Austin Creative Alliance and is funded in part by the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin.
Performances dates and times: Sept. 6 - 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 7 - 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 8 - 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sept. 9 - 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $25. For tickets and more information, visit bfiw.ticketspice.com/the-big-fat-indian-wedding
Watch the promo of “The Big Fat Indian Wedding” here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.