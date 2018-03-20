In August 2017, when British Pakistani pop star Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid appeared on the cover of Vogue, the two seemed to be madly in love with each other. Fast forward to March 2018, news that the couple had called it quits obviously shocked fans of all ages.
They dated for more than two years and were the internet’s favorite couple. The couple’s break-up was first reported by British tabloid The Sun.
“The reality is that they’ve grown apart, having been together for a long time,” a source told the publication. “They have crazy work schedules that would put pressure on any relationship.”
Rumors that the two have gone their separate ways also began circulating a few days ago after Malik’s cryptic Instagram post in which he wrote: “When life throws you lemons, catch em so they don’t hit you in the f–king face.”
But on March 13, Malik, 25, addressed the split on Twitter, calling Hadid “an incredible soul.”
“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” he wrote. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first.”
Hadid, 22, also took to Twitter to confirm the same.
“Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years...not only in a relationship, but in life in general,” she wrote.
“I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for.”
Fans were left heartbroken after the official announcement of their split. Malik’s tweet has been retweeted close to 93,000 times while it has received over 300,000 likes. Since announcing the split, Malik has also unfollowed Hadid on Instagram.
In related news, Malik has already moved on — to a $10.69 million penthouse in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, according to the New York Post, which adds that the 3,597-square-foot loft at 63 Greene St. was purchased via Drop Zed Properties, LLC.
It entered contract Feb. 14 and closed March 13.
The penthouse was on the market for 737 days, according to StreetEasy. It sold above its last asking price of $10.5 million after first listing in February 2016 asking $12.95 million, adds the New York Post.
The 4-bed, 4-bath, condominium comes with 12-ft. ceilings and a 1,061-square-foot private terrace and is located in the heart of SoHo’s Cast Iron historic district, according to StreetEasy. It also features wide-plank floors, vaulted brick ceilings, exposed beams, steel-clad columns, and generously-sized kitchen and bathrooms.
