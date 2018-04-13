Indian American actress Kosha Patel, best known for her supporting role in the indie film, “Miss India America,” and guest roles on shows like “Girlboss,” “White Famous” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has been cast in a major role on ABC’s comedic soap pilot, “False Profits.”
“Scandal” star Bellamy Young and “Teen Wolf” actress Shelley Hennig are the other two leading ladies of the pilot, which is set in the world of cosmetics marketing. “Desperate Housewives” star Vanessa Williams has a co-starring role.
Written by Kayla Alpert, “False Profits,” reports Deadline, is described as “Desperate Housewives” meets “Glengarry Glen Ross.” It follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business.
Patel, according to the publication, will play Parvun Chattoraj, a soft-spoken, whip-smart employee at TJ Maxx, who’s much more sophisticated about computers than most people. Chattoraj quickly agrees to become the third musketeer in Laura’s (Young) trio of multi-level marketers.
Indian American actor Kapil Talwalkar has been cast as a series regular, according to Deadline. He will portray Ramesh, who works at the Courtyard Marriott, and is in the management training program at Arizona State University.
Talwalkar, grandson of noted Marathi actor Sharad Talwalkar, studied acting at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.
His professional stage debut, according to IMDb, came during school when he was cast in a leading role alongside C.S. Lee of “Dexter” fame in East West Players’ critically acclaimed production of “Animals Out of Paper.” He recently starred as Shahid in “My Cousin Sister’s Wedding” with George Wendt, Lillete Dubey, and David Rasche.
