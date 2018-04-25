Bringing together the world’s leading Kathak artists to charter new and unprecedented directions in Kathak dance, Leela Dance Collective will perform the San Francisco premiere of their latest work, “Son of the Wind,” April 27-28.
Announcing the performance, Chhandam School of Kathak stated that in contrast to the company’s 2017 production of “SPEAK,” which highlights how Kathak as an art form can evolve to reach beyond its own expression and build bridges across age, race, religion and nationality, “Son of the Wind” takes the art form deep within itself and highlights its original expressive form – that of storytelling.
“‘Son of the Wind,’ is your classic, tour-de-force Kathak dance drama centered around the adventures of Hanuman, the infamous Hindu god who proves to be a central force in the timeless and universal battle between good and evil as told in the Indian epic, the Ramayana,” it noted in a press release.
The show provides an opportunity for audience members to experience Kathak in its full expression – as dance, music, theater, poetry, mime – integrated into one.
The production is directed by Pandit Chitresh Das’ senior disciples, Seibi Lee, Rachna Nivas and Rina Mehta. The show features an original score along with an ensemble featuring some of India’s finest musical artists.
Featuring a cast of all female Kathak dancers, “Son of the Wind” shows women in the role of male warriors, challenging modern day perceptions of Kathak dance as well as a history that typically showcased only male dancers.
The performances will be held at ODC Theater in San Francisco. On April 27, the performance is scheduled for 8 p.m. while on April 28, two shows will be held, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
For tickets and more information, visit www.theleelainstitute.org.
