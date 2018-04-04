Three Indian American filmmakers, including Leena Pendharkar, will be showcasing their films at the 2018 edition of CAAMFest, which will be held May 10-24 in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Pendharkar’s “20 Weeks” is a 90-minute film in which expecting parents, Maya and Ronan, are forced to confront the unknown as they discover their unborn child’s serious health condition in a 20-week scan. Inspired by a true story, “20 Weeks” follows the couple as they navigate the challenges of pregnancy and the impact it has on their perceptions of parenthood and their relationship.
Pendharkar is also slated to write and direct a film based on Ursula K. Le Guin’s novel, “The Telling.”
“98 Years and Counting: More Women Leaders Needed Everywhere,” a three-minute short co-directed by Oakland, Calif.-based Kirthi Nath, will be screened in the ‘Fighters and Dreamers’ shorts program. In the film, women attending the 2018 Women’s March in Oakland, Calif., are asked about what kind of women they want to see in leadership positions during an uncertain political climate.
The film, according to IMDb, is a call for and celebration of women’s leadership, as well as a stark look at the under-representation of women in positions of power in the U.S. in 2018 – 98 years after women won the right to vote.
Nath is a producer and writer known for documentary shorts like “The Search: The Seeker: The Spirit,” “Metta” and “Flying.” She has a master of fine arts degree in film from the University of California, San Diego. She is the founder and lead filmmaker at Cinemagical Media.
In Burlingame, Calif.-based filmmaker Preeti Deb’s nine-minute short, “Three Boys Manzanar,” Akemi Ooka and her grandfather, Mas Ooka, share stories from the past of their trip to Manzanar, a former Japanese internment camp in Inyo County, Calif., where as kids, Mas and two friends were captured in a famous photograph in front of a barbed wire fencing.
Deb, in the past, has produced and directed films on topics like the Indian education system, “Mad About IIT-JEE”; the city of Mumbai, “I Am Bombay”; and arranged marriages, “An Arranged Marriage.” She has a master’s degree in documentary film and broadcast journalism from New York University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.