Acclaimed science fiction and fantasy writer Ursula K. Le Guin passed away in January 2018, but her legacy will live on. The author’s 2000 novel, “The Telling,” is being adapted for the big screen by Indian American filmmaker Leena Pendarkar.
Pendarkar, known for films like “20 Weeks” and “Raspberry Magic,” will write and direct the film, and Indo-Canadian actress Rekha Sharma (“Star Trek: Discovery”) is set to star, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“The Telling,” according to the publication, follows Sutty Dass (Sharma), who travels from war-torn earth to the planet Aka, which has suppressed its rich culture in the march to technological advancement. While traveling, Sutty discovers the remnants of a banned religion and a hidden culture. As she moves deeper into the countryside and the desolate mountains, she learns more about the Telling — the old faith of the Akans — and more about herself.
“I’m honored to bring the work of one of science fiction’s most esteemed writers to the screen especially in these times when strong female voices are needed,” Pendharkar was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter. “‘The Telling’ is a humanistic science fiction film about a woman trying to find her way in a culture overrun by technology.”
Pendharkar, whose festival favorite, “@Weeks,” is expected to release this spring, expressed her excitement on Twitter: “I have been adapting the @ursulaleguin novel TheTelling for the past 3 years, so excited to bring the project to the screen with @Rizstanford!”
Pendharkar’s “20 Weeks” is about a young couple faced with some tough decisions after they learn that their baby is found to have a health issue after the 20-week scan. Pendharkar is an assistant professor in film production at Loyola Marymount University, where she teaches classes in filmmaking and new media production.
“The Telling” is being produced by Bayview Film founder Pakistani American Rizwan Virk, whose sci-fi and fantasy résumé includes “Knights of Badassdon” and UFO documentary, “Thrive,” adds the report. Joining the producing team is J.D. Seraphine, producer of the crowdfunded doc, “Sirius.” Producers had been working with the late author on the project before she passed away Jan. 22.
Production on “The Telling” is expected to begin in 2018, with a theatrical release planned for 2019.
