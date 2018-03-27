Los Angeles-based Indian American singer/songwriter Sowparnika Raghuram’s solo debut EP titled, “Faces,” will release worldwide April 6. Though this is her first musical outing, she is not new to being in the limelight, since her father is the popular Tamil actor, Karan, also known as Master Raghu.
Raghuram describes “Faces” as an eclectic display of everything that influences her musically.
“It was written to show and express every side of me through a wide array of music while bringing out my deepest thoughts and emotions into words,” she said. “A lot of these songs are about relationships, but in different situations, timelines and aspects of these relationships. The part that stands out is how these songs can apply to just about anyone in our lives - a friend, significant other, or even a family member.”
Born in Chennai, Raghuram began writing songs at the age of 15. When she sensed her growing passion for a career in music, she moved to Los Angeles.
“Her songwriting comes from a very vulnerable place as she aims to speak from the heart and write songs that everyone can relate to,” she stated in a press release.
In 2015, she earned an associate of arts degree from the Los Angeles College of Music where she studied under the likes of Dorian Holley, Kasia ‘KC’ Livingston, and Tierney Sutton. Soon after, she began performing around the city at popular venues such as The Viper Room, and House of Blues, as well as at street fairs and corporate events.
After touring in India with worship leader Don Moen and the U.S. with the L.A.-based rock band The World Over, she returned to the Los Angeles College of Music to earn her bachelor’s degree.
Her voice, with its Indian timbre mixed with an American quality, is often branded as “unique.”
Songs like “I’ll Find Me,” “Seasons Change,” “Erase,” “Someday,” “No Memories,” and “Without You” make up the EP, which explores love, relationships, heartbreaks, and the feeling of losing a loved one.
Raghuram added that she is “Influenced by a wide array of musical styles and artists, but she combines elements to find a sound of her own.”
