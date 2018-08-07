This is the kind of appreciation every dancer on the stage of NBC’s “World of Dance” is vying for.
“Love me some #desihoppers #indiansinthehouse,” tweeted Jennifer Lopez, one of the judges on the NBC show, after enjoying the performance of Desi Hoppers, a six-member hip-hop group from Mumbai Aug. 1. “No one dances like Desi Hoppers…always gonna remember them,” tweeted Ne-Yo, another judge on the dancing reality show. But this just a glimpse of how much the judges were in awe of their performance, which saw them seamlessly gliding in and out of tricky positions.
On the Aug. 1 episode of the show, the Desi Hoppers were pitted against Opus Dance Collective, one of the many contemporary acts in the competition. The Indian group is being loved for their unique fusion of hip-hop and traditional Indian dances, and continuing that, they went on to win The Duels round, with an average of 90.3.
After their energetic and creative performance on “Talk Dirty,” Lopez said: “Here’s what I loved about your routine from the beginning: you have your own personality, and it is kind of fueled by your culture. You started off in your zen poses, tranquil, meditative state, and then we run through this gamut of emotions, from being very funny and then very serious and kind of hip-hop, and then very cheeky — that little butt scratch thing. That was our first butt scratch on ‘World of Dance.’ That sets you a level above everybody else.”
Judge Derek Hough said: “Your personality is fantastic. Your transitions are seamless, they’re so smooth. I loved the traditional Indian movements in there, but with the Western flavor. The musicality, the tricks — it’s a fantastic combination. It’s so refreshing to see that, so well executed, and really beautifully done.”
Ne-Yo added: “Nobody dances the way you all dance. Your moves are your own. Win or lose, I’m going to remember the Desi Hoppers. Great job!”
In 2015, Desi Hoppers became the first Indian team to win the World of Dance championship in Los Angeles, following which the crew, led by dancers Shantanu Maheshwari, Macedon D’mello and Nimit Kotian, was invited for a special performance on “America’s Got Talent” in 2016.
Desi Hoppers was formed through the dance show, “Bindass Naach,” with the trio holding auditions across the country in their search for the perfect dancers.
Watch their performance here:
