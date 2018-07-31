The anticipation is building for British Indian actor Ben Kingsley’s razor-sharp thriller, “Operation Finale,” which arrives in theaters Aug. 29. And after viewing the gripping and intense trailer released July 26 in which Kingsley says, “We’re all animals. Some of us just have bigger teeth than others,” fans definitely can’t wait to watch the film.
Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures’ film, “Operation Finale,” brings to life one of the most daring covert operations in modern history. Starring Academy Award winner Kingsley, known for his work in films like “Gandhi” and “Schindler’s List,” and Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”), the film vividly captures the ingenious and brilliantly executed mission to capture Adolf Eichmann, one of the chief architects of the Holocaust.
Fifteen years after the end of World War II, acting on irrefutable evidence, a top-secret team of Israeli agents travel to Argentina where Eichmann (Kingsley) has been in hiding together with his family under an alias. In attempting to sneak him out of Argentina to stand trial in Israel while being pursued by the country’s right-wing forces, agent Peter Malkin (Isaac) is forced to engage Eichmann in an intense game of cat-and-mouse with life-and-death stakes.
Written by Matthew Orton, the film also stars Lior Raz, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Aronov, Ohad Knoller, Greg Hill, Torben Liebrecht, Mike Hernandez, Greta Scacchi and Pêpê Rapazote.
Watch the trailer here:
