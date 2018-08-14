Indian American actor Rohan Chand was discovered playing baseball at the age of six in his home town of New York City, when a prominent casting director spotted him and urged his parents to let him audition for Adam Sandler’s 2011 comedy, “Jack and Jill.” A slew of films later, Chand, now 14, has joined the club of under-18 Hollywood stars who are not just ruling the social media but are also making big bucks.
And if you’ve had a chance to watch the trailer of Andy Serkis’ “Mowgli,” you wouldn’t be surprised to learn that The Hollywood Reporter has named Chand on its ‘Hollywood’s Top 30 Stars Under 18’ list. The publication “scoured the call sheets and Coogan accounts to anoint the 30 child prodigies with bright futures and plans to impact the world far beyond the industry.”
The actor, who scored the role of a lifetime with “Mowgli,” told The Hollywood Reporter: “I always wanted to be a rock star or a paleontologist or something. “I never really knew I had a passion for acting.”
In a short span, Chand has proved his acting abilities in projects like “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Lone Survivor,” “Bad Words” and “The Hundred-Foot Journey.”
In the article, Chand shares that the film that made him want to act was “Pirates of the Caribbean,” while the one film he’d love to star in the remake of is “Wolverine.”
His “hero,” he said, is Leonardo DiCaprio. “I really admire Leonardo DiCaprio. The way he devotes himself to a character is just incredible. I want to learn from that and be like him,” he said, adding that he was most star struck by Christian Bale while working on “Mowgli.”
Even though the article doesn’t list his net worth, Chand goes on to reveal how he spent his first pay check: “I don’t think I’m allowed to use my paycheck. I think we put it in my Coogan account.”
The other kids who made the list include Iain Armitage (“Young Sheldon”), Miles Brown and Marsai Martin (Black-ish”), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things”) and Mckenna Grace (“Stranger Things”), among others.
(See earlier India-West story here.)
