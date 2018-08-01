PALO ALTO, Calif. — Naatak Theatre Company’s 64th production presented recently was a riveting adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s classic “Rashomon,” a melodramatic tale in which a man is found murdered in the woods.
Naatak’s twist was to set the story in modern-day Mumbai; Kurosawa’s 1950 film was set in Kyoto. In the two-hour play, several people provide contradictory accounts of whether the man was killed by his wife, or a notorious thief, or himself. Even at the end, what actually happened remains unclear.
“Rashomon” was directed by Savitha Samu, who, in her introduction to the play, spoke of how memory and ego influence our perspectives. The play ran at the Cubberley Theater from July 7 to July 15.
The characters are not named. The opening scene reveals a woman, played by Devika Ashok, and her husband, played by Rohit Dube, training in martial arts. Bhai, an underworld don played by Rajiv Nema, leaps onto the stage and approaches the woman. He mirrors her every move, both lyrically and menacingly. The continuous drumming underscores the building tension, and then the lights fade out.
When the lights come up again, a woodcutter and a priest speak with a chaiwallah about a murder, appealing to him to listen to differing versions presented at Borivili Police Station, and then tell them which of the three is true. The chaiwallah settles down to listen, interjecting periodically with questions and commentary, humorous at times, profound at others.
First the captured Bhai tells his story, claiming that after he approached her, the woman found him attractive and surrendered to him. She wanted to be with him, but could not as long as her husband was alive.
Bhai had not intended to kill or even fight the husband, but, instigated by the wife, the two men sparred, and the husband died from a sword wound. The woman fled.
Police found the woman hiding in the shrine, and her story was different. Overwrought and shaking, she tells her story, accompanied by a guitar solo. Her mother was a maidservant in the house of her husband’s father. When the young woman was a teenager, she and the young man of the house fell in love and got married. She molded herself to his liking, wearing the clothes he picked, and walking, talking the way he wanted.
In her account, she was raped by Bhai in the woods. When she looked to her husband for solace, his coldness and rejection shocked her to the core. Distressed and overwhelmed, she lost consciousness. When she became conscious, he was dead.
The director’s choice to flesh out the woman’s background and make the young woman a fuller person were a welcome addition. The story of her childhood, her hopes and disappointments, the clarity of her expression all give us added insight into her motivations and add more color to the entire story.
The dead man’s testimony is then spoken through a psychic medium, Mataji, (played by Ranjita Chakravarty).
“Come, you are safe here,” she coaxes the spirit of the dead man, who says he is “in pain, unbearable pain.”
Through Mataji, the dead man tells his story. After having his way with his wife, Bhai tried to win her affections, asking her to go away with him, to marry him. He would change his ways, he said. Through this, she looked at Bhai as in a trance. She said she could never marry Bhai because she already had a husband. Bhai should kill her husband, she said. “Have such hateful words ever been uttered by a wife?” lamented the dead man.
When the woodcutter appears certain of a minute detail, the chaiwallah senses that the woodcutter has withheld information. The priest implores the woodcutter to speak: “When a crime witness hesitates to tell the truth, morality dies,” he says.
The woodcutter’s second, more complete, account sheds further light on what might have happened, but also raises questions. Fed up and cynical at everything he has heard, the chaiwallah states his conclusions and sets off.
Live music added a deeper level of engagement to Naatak's plays. Rahul Zingde and Kunal Mamidpalliwar provided a captivating soundtrack and were also striking as the blue-faced men who are “shadows” to the husband and Bhai.
(The original, more detailed, version of this review can be found at www.rajiwrites.com)
