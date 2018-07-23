NBC’s signature news magazine “Dateline’s” stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. And on July 23, the show will shed a light on the death of Indian American student Pravin Varughese.
Varughese went missing on the night of Feb. 12, 2014 and was found dead in a wooded area near Carbondale, Ill., six days later.
The episode, titled, “A Good Son,” will air at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.
Four years after his death June 14, a jury in Jackson County, Illinois, found Gaege Bethune guilty of murdering the 19-year-old Southern Illinois University student.
On the night he died, Bethune gave Varughese a ride home from a party. Reports during the trial suggested that the two men got into an altercation. Bethune testified on the stand that Varughese ran out of his car and into the woods.
Law enforcement officials initially concluded that Varughese had died of hypothermia. But the Varughese family ordered a second autopsy, which concluded that Pravin died of blunt force trauma. Bethune is set to be sentenced next month. (See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2LVvXpI)
