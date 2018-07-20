LOS ANGELES — Actress Neetu Chandra recently shot for singer Rekha Bhardwaj’s upcoming romantic music video here.
Composed by Bhardwaj, the song is titled, “Hui Main Tumhari.”
Chandra teamed up with the American production house Jack Brewer Productions for the video.
“The crew was totally non-Indian so the touch, the feel and the interpretation of the video were perceived very differently. Rekhaji’s voice has a very deep soul. We shot in Malibu and Santa Monica beach,” Chandra, who shot the video earlier this week, said in a statement.
In the past, Chandra has featured in the music video of popular singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s romantic single, “Banjarey.”
