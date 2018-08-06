“Mowgli,” the new 3D adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s classic, “The Jungle Book,” starring Indian American actor Rohan Chand, will now be released to a global audience.
In the biggest acquisition of a finished film it has made so far, Netflix, Deadline reports, has acquired from Warner Bros. the worldwide rights to the film. Instead of an Oct. 19 theatrical release by Warner Bros., the film will be released globally on Netflix in 2019, with a theatrical component built in so that audiences can see the 3D version.
Chand plays the title character in the film set in 19-century India, which also stars Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomie Harris, Serkis and Freida Pinto.
“I’m really excited about Netflix for Mowgli,” Serkis told Deadline. “Now, we avoid comparisons to the other movie and it’s a relief not to have the pressure. I’ve seen the 3D version, and it’s exceptional, a different view from the 2D version, really lush and with great depth, and there will be some kind of theatrical component for that. What excites me most is the forward thinking at Netflix in how to present this, and the message of the movie. They understand this is a darker telling that doesn’t fit it into a four-quadrant slot. It’s really not meant for young kids, though I think it’s possible that 10 or above can watch it. It was always meant to be PG-13, and this allows us to go deeper, with darker themes, to be scary and frightening in moments. The violence between animals is not gratuitous, but it’s definitely there. This way of going allows us to get the film out without compromise.”
Serkis also told the publication that when he came on the project, the script commissioned by Warner Bros. was very close to the tone of the Kipling book.
“It was very focused on Mowgli, this outsider, this outcast. The metaphor for the whole movie is other-ness, a search for self-identity,” he said. “In the book, he is this feral child raised in the strong traditions of the wolf pack, and when he gets to the point in life where he realizes they are not his family, it’s a cataclysmic moment for him. He tries to assimilate in the world of men, for his own safety. He finds there are customs that are good and bad, just like in the other kingdom, and he sets out on a journey of self-discovery to create his own morality. There is real jeopardy and consequence here, with an emotional resonance meant to be for a slightly older audience than most of the Jungle Book films we’ve seen. That was reflected in the script and how it was cast, and the whole way we approached the design of the animals. The human being and the animals are emotionally truthful, and not in any way were we tipping the wink to the audience that this is a fairy tale.”
According to Serkis, the film presents a different and darker version of the beloved classic. (Read earlier India-West story here.)
In the fantasy drama, human child Mowgli is raised by a wolf pack in the jungles of India. As he learns the often-harsh rules of the jungle, under the tutelage of a bear named Baloo and a panther named Bagheera, Mowgli becomes accepted by the animals of the jungle as one of their own, but the fearsome tiger Shere Khan doesn’t take a liking to him. But there may be greater dangers lurking in the jungle, as Mowgli comes face to face with his human origins.
Watch the trailer for “Mowgli” here:
