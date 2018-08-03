We have good news for “Baahubali” fans: Netflix has just announced a new original series based on the global blockbuster franchise.
Netflix has given a two-season order to “Baahubali: Before the Beginning,” which will be a prequel to “Baahubali: The Beginning” and “Baahubali: The Conclusion.”
“Baahubali: The Conclusion,” according to the streaming service, grossed $270 million at the global gross box office, including $20 million at the U.S. box office, and is the highest grossing film franchise from India.
Season one of the series will comprise of nine episodes and is based on Anand Neelakantan’s book, “The Rise of Sivagami.” This series captures Queen Sivagami’s journey from a rebellious and vengeful girl to a wise and unequalled queen. “Power, politics and intrigue find themselves juxtaposed against the rise of Mahishmati – from being a city-state to an empire, according to Netflix. Mahishmati is where the Baahubali franchise is set.
The series promises to build on the incredible narrative style of the franchise, including its high production values, spectacular visuals and connective-epic story-telling.
Netflix has partnered with the ace team behind the “Baahubali” universe, including Arka Media Works and S.S. Rajamouli. Deva Katta and Praveen Sataru will together direct the series.
“The World of ‘Baahubali’ is extensive and immersive with strong characters and larger than life kingdoms. The films, ‘Baahubali -The Beginning’ and ‘The Conclusion,’ are from one story set in this world and more dramatic stories were broadly conceived while building the universe. The ‘Baahubali’ series, a prequel to the films, is one such story. I am very excited that this is being adapted as a Netflix Original Series. With Netflix as our partner, we have the opportunity to create a rich and riveting series and take this quintessential Indian epic to the world, which is very gratifying to me as a story-teller,” said Rajamouli.
“‘Baahubali’ is a world-class franchise that epitomizes the power of compelling stories that resonate globally,” said Erik Barmack, vice president of international originals at Netflix. “We are excited to work with some of the world’s most talented writers and producers on one of India’s most beloved stories. The series is a tremendous opportunity for us to give audiences more of the universe that they have come to love, and welcome millions more into the global ‘Baahubali’ fandom.”
