Netflix has picked up the worldwide streaming rights to Indian filmmaker Q’s (aka Quashik Mukherjee) socio-political drama, “Garbage,” which was the only Indian feature selection at the Berlin festival this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Netflix previously picked up Mukherjee’s 2016 sex comedy, “Brahman Naman,” after it debuted at Sundance Film Festival. It was the first Asian original to be acquired by the streaming service.
“Garbage,” according to the report, revolves around Phanishwar (Tanmay Dhanania), a fanatic online troll and a taxi driver in Goa who meets Rami (Trimala Adhikari), who is escaping the humiliation of revenge porn. As their lives intertwine, Phanishwar starts developing a dangerous fondness for Rami and what follows is a dark thriller where Rami takes Phanishwar hostage and finds out deadly secrets about him and the mysterious woman whom he has enslaved at home, Nanaam (Satarupa Das).
“Having ‘Garbage’ up on Netflix means my audience around the world will be able to watch the film,” Mukherjee said in a statement, per the publication. “It will be very exciting to see the impact of this release in a climate of hate and repression.”
The filmmaker told IANS that he feels that “We are living in the era of ‘Garbage’, as one of the key protagonists of the film says, ‘We are Garbage’... Human beings are the single cause of all the garbage in the world.”
The filmmaker, who does not shy away from controversy, is known for his edgy films like “Gandu,” “Tasher Desh” and “Ludo.” He previously told IANS that he is certain the film will not get a release in India.
“Since I became a filmmaker, I am aware of the country we live in and its value systems and hypocritical laws and I do not wish to abide by them,” he said. “It is clearly the middle men who stop us from getting there, it’s not just the censor board, it’s the distribution system and the megalomaniac Bollywood hierarchy which routinely weaves out anything that opposes the status quo.”
“Garbage” is expected to stream on Netflix later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.