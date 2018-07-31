The first two seasons of Aziz Ansari’s “Master of None” were a raging success for Netflix. And so, the streaming service is certainly not averse to the idea of a season three.
“We certainly have given some thought to it,” Variety quoted Cindy Holland, head of original content at Netflix, as saying July 29 at the Television Critics Association summer press tour when asked if the company would consider continuing “Master of None.” “We certainly would be happy to make another season of ‘Master of None’ with Aziz.”
Until his appearance at The Comedy Cellar in Manhattan, in May, the Indian American actor/comedian was missing in action ever since sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against him in January.
A 23-year-old Brooklyn photographer accused him of aggressive sexual coercion during a date in an article on babe.net.
Speaking anonymously to the publication, the woman recounted a date with Ansari where she claimed she felt pressured to perform sexual acts with him despite communicating to him in “clear verbal and non-verbal clues” that she wasn’t comfortable doing so. Going by the pseudonym Grace, the woman went on to call the date “the worst night of my life.”
Grace said she decided to come forward with her story after seeing Ansari sport a Time’s Up pin at the Golden Globe Awards. (Read earlier India-West story.)
Ansari acknowledged a sexual encounter with the anonymous accuser but insisted it was “completely consensual.”
Fielding questions from reporters after her TCA session, Variety adds, Holland said that she has not spoken directly with Ansari since the article was published.
“Master of None” premiered in 2015 and its second season aired in 2017. Ansari won his first Golden Globe Award for the ‘Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy’ for his work on the show based on his personal experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.