From actor/comedian Nik Dodani to author Rakesh Satyal to Rohan Sheth, CEO of Doonya, a Bollywood dance fitness workout, several guests have bared their hearts on “Queering Desi,” the first-ever podcast that celebrates the unique experiences of South Asian LGBTQ+ people.
Each week, a guest chats with Priya Arora, a long-time Indian American community activist, writer, and editor at Brown Girl Magazine, about their journey, their work, and what it means to be true to who you are.
After wrapping up its successful 16-episode first season, “Queering Desi” has announced that it will return with its second season this fall.
To help people share their stories in their own words, and take the burden of representation off each individual, this podcast aims to be a platform for discussion and for being loud and proud, no matter who you are.
“I spent years in this community sharing my story, hearing others’ and learning the language around all the layers of our identities,” Arora said. “Our stories are our biggest strength, and I felt like it was time to elevate stories other than my own.”
After starting a writers’ team specifically dedicated to gender and sexual identity at the magazine, Arora said she knew this platform was the best possible home for the podcast.
“Everything we do is aimed towards niche, diverse South Asian communities so when Priya said she wanted to capture stories of those who’ve fought for love, we knew we had to be a part of the journey,” said Trisha Sakhuja-Walia, CEO of Brown Girl Magazine.
The first season featured guests of all identities and backgrounds: artists, comedians, actors, singers, activists, and even a mental health professional and the parent of a queer person. Guests included DJ Rekha of Basement Bhangra fame and Alok Vaid-Menon, a poet and performance artist.
“It took so long for me to realize that people like me existed in so many forms,” Arora confessed. “I want the South Asian community to see us in all our layers — beyond our queerness, or the mainstream LGBTQ+ trope of coming out. Our culture and our stories are what make us unique — it’s time to tell those stories.”
To celebrate the success of the first season, and to mark Pride month, Brown Girl Magazine hosted a photo shoot, entitled, “Deconstructing the Gender Binary,” which tapped models from the South Asian community who identify under various labels — but at the end of the day are just humans, said Arora.
“This is a humble attempt to begin to challenge what South Asians, and society at large, expect us to ‘look like.’ In these photos, we say, ‘we’re defining who we are, what our culture means to us, and how we carry ourselves in a world that doesn’t often see or hear us,’” Arora said.
