The Emmy Award-winning talk show, “Ask Dr. Nandi,” hosted by Indian American physician Dr. Partha Nandi, is set to expand into new markets this fall. It will air on over 100 broadcast stations all across the U.S.
The nationally and internationally syndicated medical lifestyle television show will play in prominent cities like New York, Chicago, Ill.; Philadelphia, Pa.; Dallas, Texas; Washington, D.C.; San Francisco, Calif.; Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; Phoenix, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Tampa and Miami, Florida.
Nandi is dedicated to creating a world filled with healthy, whole and spiritually-well people whom he calls #HealthHeroes. His energetic personality, great sense of humor and endless compassion keeps his audience thoroughly engaged during his in-depth discussions with leading experts and captivating guests, said a press release.
He is devoted to empowering viewers with meaningful knowledge and realistic solutions to unsettling health conditions that many Americans face, added the release.
“The new ‘Dr Nandi Show’ explores topics that affects the lives of our nation and planet. I’m proud of the amazing work done by our team. It is the privilege of a lifetime to deliver much needed health information to so many people in such a massive way,” said Nandi.
Nandi’s guests in the new season include Nobel Peace Prize nominee, thought leader and best-selling author Bryant McGill; Indian American entrepreneur, thought leader and tech innovator Naveen Jain; best-selling author and inspirational speaker Mastin Kipp; psychotherapist and relationship expert Terri Cole; meditation expert Emily Fletcher; and addiction recovery expert and yoga teacher Tommy Rosen.
Born in Kolkata, Nandi came to the U.S. after high school, attended Ohio State University on a full scholarship, and obtained his medical degree from Wayne State University. He then completed his gastroenterology fellowship at the University of Michigan.
Currently, he practices gastroenterology in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan.
