LOS ANGELES — Indian American supermodel Padma Lakshmi posed with pizza slices in a bathtub for a naked photo shoot.
The “Top Chef” host posted a series of sultry photographs on Instagram May 4, reports people.com.
“Cheers to the freakin’ weekend #TGIF #tubpizza #mood,” Lakshmi, 47, wrote in the caption, crediting her assistant for taking the images.
The mother of one covered her breasts with slices of pepperoni pizza as she munched on another slice while looking at the camera.
While Lakshmi enjoyed the pepperoni pizza, a glass of red wine wasn’t too far away from her grasp as she placed some slices over her breasts.
Lakshmi has frequently been open about embracing her body and her love of food. In November, Lakshmi shared a photograph of herself lying in a bed while flaunting her stretch marks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.