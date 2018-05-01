From blink-and-you’ll-miss-it roles to full-fledged roles, actors of Indian descent are gradually carving a place for themselves in Hollywood, the latest of whom are Indo-Canadian actress Parveen Kaur and British Indian actor Amit Shah.
While Kaur has signed on to star in a series regular role in “Manifest,” NBC’s missing plane mystery pilot, Shah has been finalized in a key role in the CBS comedy pilot, “History of Them.”
“Manifest” from “The Mysteries of Laura” creator Jeff Rake, producer Robert Zemeckis, and Warner Bros. TV, reports Deadline, explores a hypothetical scenario surrounding the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.
The premise of the show revolves around a scenario in which the plane and its passengers reappear.
Here is the show’s logline as per Deadline: a plane disappears from radar and returns five years later after being untraceable and presumed lost at sea. No time has passed for those on the plane, but for their loved ones at home, a long five years have gone by. The series follows their personal lives as well as the larger mystery and purpose that is their destiny.
Kaur, according to Deadline, will portray Saanvi. A brilliant graduate student and medical researcher, Saanvi returns home after being missing for years, to learn that her work has led to startling medical breakthroughs.
Toronto, Canada-based Kaur plays a series regular role on the sci-fi drama, “Beyond.” Her acting credits include “9-1-1,” “Workin’ Moms” and “Saving Hope.”
Written by Gloria Calderon-Kellett and to be directed by Pam Fryman, the semi-autobiographical, “History of Them,” according to the publication, is a multi-cultural (Latinx and white) ensemble that revolves around two friends, Luna Reyes (Ana Villafañe) and Adam (Brett Dier), and how they fell in love, using the couple’s social media (Instagram/Twitter/FB) as a guide.
Shah, who made his big studio feature film debut with “The Hundred-Foot Journey,” will play Vikram Johar, a whip-smart and sarcastic doctor who basically has been adopted by the Reyes family. He’s been Luna’s best friend since high school, when his family moved in next door to the Reyes family.
Shah, who was born in North London, has appeared in shows like “The Rebel,” “Hospital People” and “Crashing.” His parents are originally from Kenya and grandparents from Gujarat in India.
