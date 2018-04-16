Hasan Minhaj is being recognized and celebrated by the Peabody Awards, which “honor the most powerful, enlightening and invigorating stories in television, radio and digital media.”
His Netflix stand-up special, “Homecoming King,” in which the comic shares personal stories about racism, immigrant parents, prom night horrors and more, has been nominated for a Peabody Award. Not just that, the Indian American actor/comedian will also serve as the host of the 77th Annual Peabody Awards to be held May 19 in New York.
His special has been nominated in the Entertainment category.
Minhaj is getting good at the hosting game. The senior correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., in April 2017, which was a one-of-a-kind act.
Later this year, he will host his own 32-episode weekly comedy show on Netflix. This gig has made him the first Indian American to front a show on the streaming site.
“The Good Place,” starring Indian American actress Tiya Sircar, has also been nominated in the Entertainment category. Sircar is currently seen in a lead role on ABC’s comedy-drama, “Alex, Inc.” (See earlier India-West story here.)
The HBO comedy/drama series, “Insecure,” which features Indian American actress Sujata Day, has also won a nomination in the Entertainment category.
“A Series of Unfortunate Events,” in which actor Aasif Mandvi has a recurring role, has earned a nomination in the Children’s and Youth Programming category.
The Peabody Awards board of jurors have selected 60 nominees that represent the “most compelling and empowering stories” released in electronic media during 2017. The nominees were selected from approximately 1,200 entries from television, radio/podcasts and the web. The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.
