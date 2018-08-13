A mesmerizing rendition of the Indian national anthem is taking over YouTube. In less than ten days since its launch, the video has crossed over 52 million views, becoming the most viewed national anthem video of any country.
Shayan Italia, a Mumbai-based pianist/singer/entrepreneur, sits at the piano to deliver his version called #IWouldStandForThis, which has been shot in 8K Ultra HD.
It is arranged, produced and performed by Italia as an homage to his mother whom he lost as a child to multiple myeloma. It was her last gift to him.
The composition has been arranged and rendered on the world’s grandest piano, the Steinway Model D, to befit the “Jana Gana Mana’s” majesty and stature, said Italia.
“India is going through trying, divisive times as never before. The singular aim is to bring all of India together in the next two weeks to celebrate our great country’s most celebrated treasure – the ‘Jana Gana Mana,’” said Italia.
Though the heartfelt instrumental rendition is racking up views every hour, the goal of Italia and the director of the video, Farhad Vijay Arora, is to “unite India” through this video and make that number go as high as 71 million – one million views to celebrate each year of India’s 71 years of Independence.
“This strong foundation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for showcasing India’s unity. We have now set up the #71for71challenge to garner 71 million views in time for independent India turning 71 years old on August 15. I have done my bit by getting the world’s best to contribute their talent, time and resources for India; now it’s for all of India to stand as one to beat the #71for71challenge.”
Watch the video here:
